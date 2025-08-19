Councillor Joseph Boam, who has left his post as deputy leader at Leicestershire County Council after three months

Opposition councillors have slammed Reform UK’s ‘failing leadership’ of Leicestershire County Council amid news that its deputy leader has left his position just three months after taking it on.

Joseph Boam has confirmed that he is no longer second in command at the local authority – and also has relinquished his role as lead member for adult social care.

It caused quite a stir when Councillor Boam was appointed to the senior roles at the age of 22 back in May after Reform won 25 of the 55 seats at the local elections.

The news of him leaving the posts has sparked speculation online over whether Whitwick’s Councillor Boam left of his own accord - with the councillor himself insisting he had not ‘stepped down’ - or if he had in fact been sacked.

The Leicestershire Conservative group, the main opposition on the authority, has now branded Reform UK’s local leadership a ‘shambles’.

Their leader, Deborah Taylor, said it was ,no surprise, to her that Councillor Boam ‘has been shown the door after just three months’ in the two roles.

She added: “He was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgement to bring anything of value to the position.

"Those of us who have led this council know that it takes at least six to 12 months for even the most capable new councillor to properly learn their portfolio, and that’s with the benefit of mentoring from seasoned colleagues.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached Councillor Harrison for a comment on Councillor Boam’s move from the two roles.

He said he would not be ‘making any comments’ until after the Reform group later this week.

Councillor Boam previously said: “I haven’t stepped down from any role. I am no longer deputy leader or in cabinet. But have been offered a cabinet support role which I’m inclined to take.”

He added in a message on X: “Despite the recent news, nothing’s changed, I’ll keep fighting for Whitwick at County Hall and doing everything I can to help get a Reform UK government and Nigel Farage as our next Prime Minister.”