Junior Sportsperson of the Year, karate champion Jinny Kettell, receives her award at last year's Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards from Richard Griffiths, manager of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe

Nominations are now open for Melton’s annual celebration of sporting successes and those who advocate an active lifestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the third year that Melton Borough Council has held the Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards with candidates requested for 15 different categories.

Residents are invited to nominate those they feel deserve recognition for their dedication and achievements ahead of the deadline, which is Sunday November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent panel will review all submissions and create a shortlist of nominees, which will be posted on the Melton Sports and Health Alliance website ahead of the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Banqueting Suite at the Stockyard on Friday January 23.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, portfolio holder for economic growth, town centre and leisure, said: “The Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate individuals, teams, and groups in our community who are making a real difference through sport, physical activity, and wellbeing.

“Last year we received an outstanding 274 nominations and this year we want to aim even higher.

"I encourage all residents to get involved and nominate someone they believe deserves recognition for their contributions and achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Ansell, recipient of The Let’s Get Moving Melton Hero Award 2024 is encouraging residents to get involved and nominate: “It was a great event and brilliant to see how much is going on in our borough and the evening had so many inspiring stories.”

More information and a limited number of tickets for the awards ceremony will be available to purchase closer to the event.

There are 15 awards available for both young people and adults that residents can nominate towards:

Children and Young People Awards – Let's Get Moving School Award, Primary School Team of the Year, Secondary School Team of the Year, Junior Team of the Year, Junior Club of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult Awards – Team of the Year, Group/Club of the Year, Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year, Active Mums Club Award, Sportsperson of the Year, Let's Get Moving for Health Award, Let's Get Moving Hero Award and Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award.

Go to www.meltonsportandhealth.org.uk/lets-get-moving-melton-awards to make nominations.