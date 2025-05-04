Reform UK's 25 newly-elected Leicestershire county councillors meet for the first time at County Hall

Reform UK’s newly-elected 25 Leicestershire county councillors met for the first time yesterday (Saturday) after dramatically becoming the largest party at County Hall following Friday’s election results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives held 41 of the 55 seats before residents went to the polls but they ended up with just 15 after a major political switch of allegiance across the county.

From having no county councillors, Reform UK is now just three short of an overall majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend was reflected in Melton Mowbray, where both town seats were won by the party from the Tories by Andrew Innes (Melton East) and Kerry Knight (Melton West).

After yesterday’s first meeting of the new Reform UK group at County Hall, newly-elected councillor for Whitwick, Joseph Boam, commented: "It is a huge honour to have been elected onto the county council.

"Let's not forget the sheer importance of what has happened here.

"From a standing start we are now the largest party in Leicestershire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The message from local residents is clear: they want change, and Reform UK will deliver that."

On a bad election day for the Conservatives, the leader, Nick Ashton, lost his Valley seat to Reform UK’s Michael Squires.

Acting leader, Deborah Taylor, was re-elected in Bradgate division.

She posted on the X social media site: "Thank you to everyone that voted for me and supported me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many valued colleagues have been defeated and I'm sorry to see them go.

"Discussions will be held over the next few days as to the way forward for Leicestershire."

Nationally, Reform UK councillors won 677 seats, a majority 31 per cent share of the votes.