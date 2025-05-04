Newly-elected Reform UK county councillors meet for the first time
The Conservatives held 41 of the 55 seats before residents went to the polls but they ended up with just 15 after a major political switch of allegiance across the county.
From having no county councillors, Reform UK is now just three short of an overall majority.
The trend was reflected in Melton Mowbray, where both town seats were won by the party from the Tories by Andrew Innes (Melton East) and Kerry Knight (Melton West).
After yesterday’s first meeting of the new Reform UK group at County Hall, newly-elected councillor for Whitwick, Joseph Boam, commented: "It is a huge honour to have been elected onto the county council.
"Let's not forget the sheer importance of what has happened here.
"From a standing start we are now the largest party in Leicestershire County Council.
"The message from local residents is clear: they want change, and Reform UK will deliver that."
On a bad election day for the Conservatives, the leader, Nick Ashton, lost his Valley seat to Reform UK’s Michael Squires.
Acting leader, Deborah Taylor, was re-elected in Bradgate division.
She posted on the X social media site: "Thank you to everyone that voted for me and supported me.
"Many valued colleagues have been defeated and I'm sorry to see them go.
"Discussions will be held over the next few days as to the way forward for Leicestershire."
Nationally, Reform UK councillors won 677 seats, a majority 31 per cent share of the votes.
