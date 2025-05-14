Councillor Dan Harrison (Reform UK) speaking at the annual meeting after being elected leader of Leicestershire County Council

Reform UK councillors have this afternoon (Wednesday) been elected to the prestigious roles of leader and chairman on the new Leicestershire County Council.

The party won 25 seats in the recent local elections to end the long-standing control of the Conservatives, who won just 15.

Dan Harrison (Ashby de la Zouch division), who earlier in the week was elected leader of the Reform UK group, was today voted in as overall leader the authority, following a secret ballot at the annual meeting, the first meeting since the elections.

And Paul Harrison, representative for Coalville South, was elected as chairman ahead of Conservative candidate Joe Orson (Melton Wolds) by 25 votes to 16, with 12 abstentions.

Councillor Paul Harrison (Reform UK) speaking at the annual meeting after being elected chairman of Leicestershire County Council

A former engineer, Paul Harrison has never previously been involved in local government politics.

The new leader, Dan Harrison, told the meeting: “It is a great honour and privilege to be leader of Leicestershire County Council.

"I would like to thank my colleagues who fought so hard to win their seats – you have made a significant difference to the landmark of Leicestershire.

"Reform is striking out. We are the first council in Leicestershire- and probably the first county council in the country – to appoint a Reform leader.’

He paid tribute to the service of Councillor Orson, an experienced Old Dalby-based councillor who was chairman for the last 12 months.

Dan Harrison told the meeting: “I think I speak for all of us when I say we value the work Joe has carried out for the county council.

"He is a respected county councillor who has represented the county council with dignity and sincerity.”

Before relinquishing the chains of office, Councillor Orson, who is also a Melton borough councillor, told colleagues: “Looking back on the last 12 months, it has flown by.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed going around the county representing the county council.”

Another Reform UK councillor – Andrew Hamilton-Gray (Loughborough North West) – was controversially elected as vice-chairman, the day after the BBC reported he was sacked last year by the police after a misconduct hearing found he had acted dishonestly.

He defeated Conservative candidate Brenda Seaton (Thurmaston Ridgemere) by 25 votes to 16, with 12 abstentions.

Conservative member, Councillor Deborah Taylor – the former acting leader of the council – had, before the meeting, called for Reform UK to suspend Councillor Hamilton-Gray because she said the ‘shocking revelations’ were ‘a clear breach of public trust and a serious failure to disclose vital information to the electorate’.

Councillor Joseph Boam, representative for Whitwick, was voted in as deputy leader.

A new cabinet was also appointed at the annual meeting.

Members with their portfolios are as follows: Councillor Helen Butler (Reform UK) - resources; Councillor Charles Pugsley (Reform UK) – children’s services (SEND); Councillor Joseph Boam (Reform UK) – adult social care (libraries); Councillor Charles Whitford (Reform UK) – highways, transport, flooding and waste; Councillor Harrison Fowler (Reform UK) – strategic planning and economic development (growth); Councillor Michael Squires (Reform UK) - health; Councillor Adam Tilbury (Reform UK) – environment; Councillor Virge Richichi (Reform UK) – communities and staff relations.