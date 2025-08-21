Leicestershire County Council leader Dan Harrison (left) and former deputy leader Joseph Boam

A new deputy leader has been appointed to Leicestershire County Council’s Reform UK leadership team.

News broke over the weekend that 22-year-old Joseph Boam had left the deputy role and his position as cabinet member for adult social care – posts he’d held for just three months.

Councillor Kevin Crook (Glenfields, Kirby Muxloe and Leicester Forests) is new deputy leader and will head up the new heritage, libraries and adult learning portfolio.

In addition, Councillor Carl Abbott (Stoney Stanton & Croft division), is joining the cabinet and will cover adult social care.

Council leader, Dan Harrison, said: “We’re a new administration, in place for around three months, and finding the right people for the job is very important.

“I’d like to thank Joseph for his efforts and helping to establish our new team.

“Adult social care deserves its own focus and I’m delighted to welcome Carl to the cabinet.

“Kevin brings a lot of experience and I’m pleased he’s joining our leadership team.”