Melton’s swimming pool closed for roof repairs
The main swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre is likely to remain closed throughout this week due to essential repairs to the roof.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:25 pm
Everyone Active, which operates the venue for Melton Borough Council, announced the closure last week as a precautionary measure while investigation work took place.
The company announced an update to Waterfield site users this morning (Monday), stating: “Our main pool works have started over the weekend.
“This will continue throughout the week and we hope to be able to give you a timescale later on this week as to when we can reopen our pools.
“Thank you for your patience and support.”
The small pool is still open at the Dalby Road centre and gym can still be used for workouts.