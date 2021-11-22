Melton’s swimming pool closed for roof repairs

Work takes place on the ceiling at the Waterfield Leisure Centre, in Melton, with the main pool having to be closed at present EMN-211122-121907001

Everyone Active, which operates the venue for Melton Borough Council, announced the closure last week as a precautionary measure while investigation work took place.

The company announced an update to Waterfield site users this morning (Monday), stating: “Our main pool works have started over the weekend.

“This will continue throughout the week and we hope to be able to give you a timescale later on this week as to when we can reopen our pools.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”