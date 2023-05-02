Melton Borough Council elections 2023

MELTON DORIAN

Tracy Beaken (Ind):

I have lived in Melton since 2012 and have been living and working in the Dorian Ward since 2016. My pledges are to tidy up the town and to focus on attracting tourism and visitors to the area. I will work with all borough representatives to safeguard the future of health facilities and services and to maintain the individual character of Melton Mowbray so that it remains a town we all look forward to living in for years to come.

Alan Hewson (Ind)

Sarah Cox (Lab):

Sarah and family have lived in Dorian ward for 25 years. She served as a police officer for 20 years and became a Detective Chief Inspector. Sarah now manages the Melton Learning Hub, a charity which supports young people through alternative education and older more vulnerable members of the community through our community transport scheme. In both roles she has managed tight budgets and public funds effectively. She has raised extensive funding to support a number of youth initiatives and foodbank services.

Pat Cumbers (Ind):

My background included working in banking, accountancy, the law and insurance before coming to Melton in 1991, to be near family. As a Dorian ward councillor since 1997, I have a good understanding of all the council’s functions. The leader and cabinet system was introduced in May 2019 and has led to some poor decision-making, especially financial – showing that better control of taxpayers’ money is essential. As an Independent, I will always act in the best interests of the tax payers.

Marilyn Gordon (Ind):

Marilyn has served on Melton Borough Council and is also a former Mayor of Melton, serving her term of office in 2012.

She stood as an Independent candidate in the 2015 General Election for the Rutland and Melton seat, polling 427 votes as Alan Duncan retained his seat.

Christopher Gray (Con):

I have lived in Melton for the past 27 years and I run a business restoring and building pipe organs. I am an active member of the community and a feoffee of the town estate, and also very active in Melton Rotary Club, with a strong emphasis on fundraising. I am a parish councillor for Waltham and Thorpe Arnold. In my spare time, I like to take caravan holidays. If elected, I promise to represent you with honesty and integrity.

Julian Lockwood (Con):

I feel very lucky to live in such a beautiful part of our country, and I want to see our town prosper. I have an interest in history and politics. I have a background in business, which means that I will hold the council to account on every penny spent to ensure good value for

money for residents. I want to give back to the community and represent residents and their issues.

Alastair McQuillan (Green):

Alastair was born in Melton and is active in the local community leading local sports clubs and serving as the president of the Leicestershire and Rutland Hockey Association. Having grown up in Melton, Alastair recognises the importance of providing opportunities for employment, good quality housing and rented accommodation and having a clean, green thriving town to hand over to the next generation of Meltonians.

Isabelle Taylor (Green):

Isabelle lives in Melton and is interested in protecting the environment and wildlife in our borough. She is particularly concerned about the amount of pollution in our rivers and the amount of raw sewage that is being allowed to be dumped in them on a monthly basis.

Simon Thompson (Con):

I am delighted to live in Melton Mowbray, and want to get the town regenerated and fit for the future. I am a keen cyclist, I love getting involved in community activities, and I am a supporter of the Air Cadets. If elected, I promise to listen to all views and give you the representation you deserve. I want to see our leisure facilities invested in and improved.

Meanwhile two candidates are contesting the Croxton Kerrial seat including Melton’s current Mayor.

CROXTON KERRIAL

Alan Hewson (Ind):

Alan is current Mayor of Melton and he and his wife Jane have been married for 20 years and between them they have five children and three grandchildren. His family moved to Crossroads Farm, Eastwell, when he was five and he is still living and farming there today. Alan volunteers for Farm Community Network, a charity which supports farmers and their families through difficult times. He is also a member of the Eastwell History Group.

Jack Smith (Con):

I have been a resident in Melton borough all of my life. In my spare time I like going for walks in the countryside, meeting friends and new people. I’m interested in history, politics, economics and law, along with lighter topics such as football. I volunteer at a local foodbank. I’m keen to listen to the residents of Croxton Kerrial and to address any of their concerns. I will work in the best interests of local residents.

