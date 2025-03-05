Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council

Opposing plans for the reorganisation of local government in Leicestershire will be debated tomorrow (Thursday) when district council leaders meet with their counterparts from the county and city councils.

The government wants to streamline the existing two-tier structure across the country in a bid to reduce duplication of services and release extra funding.

Leicestershire County Council favours setting up one single council for the country, together with a city council with expanded boundaries and a separate council for Rutland, all over seen by a Mayor.

Leaders of the seven district councils, including Melton, and the Rutland leader came up with an alternative proposal, which would see Leicestershire divided into two councils – a north and south council with Rutland linking up with the north – and a separate Leicester City council with existing boundaries.

Melton Borough Council would be part of the North Leicestershire Council if the districts’ proposal was adopted but it would be abolished if the County Hall plan was approved.

Members of Melton Borough Council discussed the issue at their latest full council meeting on Thursday.

The Labour leader of the council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, described the district leaders plan and told colleagues: “These interim plans are not binding and we will have a chance to adapt them after talking to our partners and stakeholders.”

Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the Conservative group on the council, put forward amendments calling on the leader to work with all parties on the council, report back on the progress of discussions on the devolution plans, publish costings on drawing up the preferred option and that a final report be submitted to full council before any agreement is made by the council.

These were all agreed by the leader and councillors voted unanimously to back the interim proposals made by the district leaders.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Allnatt told the Melton Times: “It was both humbling and gratifying to see the whole council come together on this important task.

"We must not forget that over the next two or three years of change we will still have to do business as usual.

"Our employees will be affected by change but doing the day job providing public services.

"We all have to ensure that we keep the local in local government.”