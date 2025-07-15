Beckmill Court, off Norman Way, which is part of Melton Borough Council's housing stock IMAGE Google StreetView

The contract for repairing and maintaining Melton Borough Council’s housing stock is to be ended early so the authority can get better value for money for tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council had contracted the work to an external partner up to the end of August 2027 but it plans now to ‘re-procure the contract’ to a new contractor ready for them to start in April next year.

A report to go before Thursday’s cabinet meeting states: “The contract has also been reviewed in the context of tenant feedback and customer journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been mutually agreed with the existing contractor."

It adds: “All work for the financial year 2025/26 will be complete and there will be no requirement for a new contract until April 2026.”

Council leader, Pip Allnatt, commented: “Cabinet’s decision this week will mark an important milestone on our journey of improvement.

"Since becoming council leader in 2023 it has become increasingly clear that the main contract set up in 2018 has not given our tenants what they need and has not been value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is about the quality of our service, maintaining our housing stock and cost efficiency.

"These improvements would not be possible without dedication of our staff and the advice and support of our tenants through the group known as ‘Your Voice Your Choice’ and four tenant representatives serving on our Landlord Assurance Board.

"Together they provide honest criticism and constructive ideas. I am very grateful for this.

“This new approach demonstrates that we listen and change.”