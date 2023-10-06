News about the Melton Mowbray economy

Melton Borough Council is making available a Discretionary Business Grants Fund to allocate to business start-ups, to high street and retail traders and to stimulate the local tourism economy.

The new £300,000 funding pot is using money secured through the ‘levelling up’ UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The fund is designed to support businesses with projects which meet certain criteria and applications are welcomed from all industry sectors across the Melton borough.

Deadline to apply is Wednesday November 1, at 11:59pm.

Click HERE to apply for funding online at the council’s Business Support Hub.