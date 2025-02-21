Melton Borough Council is to set final Council Tax bills for 2025-26

Residents in an average Band D property in the Melton borough face an increase in their Council Tax bill of £109 if councillors support final proposals at a meeting next week.

The full Melton Borough Council will be recommended on Thursday evening to back a 2.99 per cent increase in the authority’s share of bills, increasing it to £237.76 for 20225-26 from £230.85 over the last 12 months.

The borough council’s share will be the final portion to be decided after Leicestershire County Council, the police and crime commissioner, fire service board and parish councils already approved theirs.

If councillors approve the suggested borough council share the Council Tax bill for an average Band D property in Melton will be £2,350.68, up from £2,241.29.

By far the biggest share of bills will go to the county council, which backed a 4.99 per cent hike in its share to £1,681.50.

Rupert Matthews, the county police and crime commissioner, will get a £300.23 share, a rise of 4.89 per cent, which he said was needed to maintain current levels of policing services.

The Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority agreed a 6.12 per cent in its share of Council Tax bills – it will receive £86.65 from each Melton borough household.

Parish councils will received an 8.96 per cent rise in their share to £84.65.

County Hall expects to generate an extra £20M from its increased share but the authority says this will all be swallowed up by paying for the National Living Wage and National Insurance rises which have recently come in.