Melton Borough Council's Parkside offices

Melton Borough Council has given an update on operations at its Parkside HQ after claims by a former leader that it was underused and a drain on the authority’s finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Joe Orson, who led the Conservative leadership group before it lost control to a Labour/Independent coalition in 2023, was also unhappy that his plan to convert half of the Burton Street office block into a 62-bed hotel had been ditched after he said advanced talks had taken place with a prominent national hotel chain.

Subsequent proposals to use part of Parkside as a second GP surgery for the town was also scuppered when the health board decided instead to pursue Phoenix House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because some staff spend part of their week working from home and some agencies have left the council HQ, a large portion of the building is not currently used.

The borough council told the Melton Times in response: “Melton Borough Council has an established Asset Development Programme in place, which actively reviews how we make the best use of our building and property portfolio.

“This includes exploring commercial opportunities that bring value to the community and support our financial sustainability.

“Quite properly, proposals to make the best use of available space, such as incorporating a GP surgery or hotel have been carefully considered to assess their viability and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, neither has been in a position to proceed for a variety of reasons, including market conditions, financial implications or partner preferences.

“Work continues on alternative options and it is anticipated that the cabinet will be in a position to consider these in the Autumn.

“The council remains committed to retaining an accessible service hub for our communities, an effective operational working environment for our teams, whilst also facilitating new opportunities for commercial and other partners to utilise available space.”

The statement adds: “It’s also important to highlight that like many modern organisations, the council operates a hybrid working model and flexible working practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether our teams are in the offices, operating remotely or working out in our communities supporting residents directly, they are equipped and capable of delivering for those we serve.

“This approach reflects modern public service delivery and improves retention, effectiveness and organisational productivity.”