Melton Borough Council responds to concerns that its HQ is underused
Councillor Joe Orson, who led the Conservative leadership group before it lost control to a Labour/Independent coalition in 2023, was also unhappy that his plan to convert half of the Burton Street office block into a 62-bed hotel had been ditched after he said advanced talks had taken place with a prominent national hotel chain.
Subsequent proposals to use part of Parkside as a second GP surgery for the town was also scuppered when the health board decided instead to pursue Phoenix House.
Because some staff spend part of their week working from home and some agencies have left the council HQ, a large portion of the building is not currently used.
The borough council told the Melton Times in response: “Melton Borough Council has an established Asset Development Programme in place, which actively reviews how we make the best use of our building and property portfolio.
“This includes exploring commercial opportunities that bring value to the community and support our financial sustainability.
“Quite properly, proposals to make the best use of available space, such as incorporating a GP surgery or hotel have been carefully considered to assess their viability and value for money.
“Ultimately, neither has been in a position to proceed for a variety of reasons, including market conditions, financial implications or partner preferences.
“Work continues on alternative options and it is anticipated that the cabinet will be in a position to consider these in the Autumn.
“The council remains committed to retaining an accessible service hub for our communities, an effective operational working environment for our teams, whilst also facilitating new opportunities for commercial and other partners to utilise available space.”
The statement adds: “It’s also important to highlight that like many modern organisations, the council operates a hybrid working model and flexible working practices.
“Whether our teams are in the offices, operating remotely or working out in our communities supporting residents directly, they are equipped and capable of delivering for those we serve.
“This approach reflects modern public service delivery and improves retention, effectiveness and organisational productivity.”