Major changes announced for Melton's bus services

Major changes are coming for Melton’s bus services to start 2025, including a new on-demand bookable bus, redesigned town routes, additional villages added to routes and larger buses for schools and colleges.

The new services, which are being funded by Leicestershire County Council using government cash, start on January 6.

The on-demand, bookable service will operate across zones in Melton, serving settlements like, Harby, Long Clawson, Beeby, Hoby, and Bottesford.

It is known as a ‘digital demand responsive transport’ option, and can be booked through an app or a call centre.

The service offers flexibility, increases public transport connections and uses smaller vehicles more suited to rural roads.

Five redesigned town centre bus services will operate seven days a week and cover new developments, some industrial estates and places of interest that are not currently served.

Additional villages will be added onto the Melton-Loughborough route, maximising onward travel to Grantham, Nottingham, Leicester, and Oakham.

Larger buses will serve the schools and colleges, operating at key commute times to cater for students and non-entitled scholars.

All re-designed routes will serve both secondary schools in Melton town.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for Highways and transport, said: “The changes in Melton Mowbray are the first for our county-wide network review to drive forward a positive change for public transport across Leicestershire.

“We have looked at flexible transport solutions that best support the area.

"The smaller on-demand buses will operate in zones to maximise convenient connections, and bus users will be able to use an app or a call centre to book their journeys.

“We’re using this cash wisely and for the benefit of our communities by identifying how our bus network can better serve Leicestershire.”

Plans to improve the bus network across Leicestershire were set out in the Leicestershire Bus Service Improvement Plan document and were discussed at Melton’s Sustainable Travel Roadshows in October.

NEW MELTON TOWN SERVICES

MC1: St Mary’s Way, Redwood Avenue, Clark Drive, Leighton Road, Windsor Street.

MC2: Windsor Street, Hamilton Drive, Queensway, Heather Crescent, Winster Crescent, Alderman Road, Samworth Way Industrial Estate, St Mary's Way.

MC3: St Mary’s Way, Dieppe Way Drummond Walk, Staveley Road, Windsor Street.

MC4: Windsor Street, Baldocks Lane, Melton Sports Village, Windsor Street.

MC5: Windsor Street, Thorpe Road Hospital Entrance, Heron Crescent, St Mary’s Way.

EXTENDING CONNECTING SERVICES

LCC1: Melton Mowbray – Oakham, serving stops at Great Dalby, Twyford, Somerby and Knossington.

LCC2: Melton Mowbray – Bottesford, serving stops at Asfordby, Old Dalby, Long Clawson, Harby, and Bottesford.

LCC3: Melton Mowbray – Grantham, serving stops at Bukminster, Croxton Kerrial, Knipton, and Harlaxton.

LCC8: Melton Mowbray – Loughborough, serving stops at Asfordby, Burton on the Wolds, Pretswold, Hoton, and Loughborough.

DIGITAL DEMAND RESPONSIVE ZONES

Zone 1 (for North Melton):

Zone 1a: Scalford, Hoby, Welby, Ab Kettleby, Harby, Harston, Eastwell, Stathern, Eaton, Plungar, Saxelbye, Barkestone-le-Vale, Grimston, Redmile, Old Dalby, Bottesford, Nether Broughton, Knipton, Long Clawson, Branston.

Zone 1b: Saltby, Coston, Saxby, Stonesby, Buckminster, Freeby, Sproxton, Sewstern, Wyfordby, Brentingby, Garthorpe.

Zone 2 (for South Melton):

Barkby, South Croxton, Great Dalby, Beeby, Gaddesby, Little Dalby, Barsby, Radcliffe-on-the-Wreake, Pickwell, Ashby Folville, Thrussington, Hoby, Kirby Bellars, Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Eye Kettleby.

Click HERE for more information about the roadshows and Melton’s network review.