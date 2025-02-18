Local Labour group opposes county council devolution plan

By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 13:35 BST
Melton residents are being asked for their views on local government reformMelton residents are being asked for their views on local government reform
The Melton & Syston Labour Party says it opposes the proposal of Conservative-led Leicestershire County Council to establish a single unitary authority for the county as part of government plans to streamline local government.

County Hall applied to cancel its May elections to progress the idea of one Leicestershire council replacing the existing two-tier structure and abolishing the seven district councils, including Melton Borough Council.

That plan has now been put on hold after deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, declined to grant approval for cancelling the local elections but the county council says it is still committed to its proposal, which would also see an expanded Leicester City Council and a Mayor overseeing the new set-up.

The local Labour party is urging local people to give their views on devolution in Leicestershire on an online consultation form before the March 14 deadline.

Alternative options put forward are: link up with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire; join up with Northamptonshire; link up with Rutland. A statement from The Melton & Syston Labour states: “We do not believe that the Tory-led Leicestershire County Council proposal of a single unitary council for the whole of Leicestershire is the right thing for local people.

“But we acknowledge there are a range of views.

“It’s right and proper that Melton & Syston residents be given the chance to register opinions on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure the right power ends up in the right places.”

Click HERE to complete the consultation online and indicate which new set-up you would prefer.

