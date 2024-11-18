Leicestershire's gritting lorries are ready to roll
A stockpile of rock salt has been building up over the past few months and is stored at five barns across the county, including one at Melton Mowbray.
Around 16,500 tonnes of rock salt is available to wrap a protective coat around Leicestershire roads – covering around 1,300 miles.
When the weather is consistently cold, approaching 130 tonnes of salt will be spread every day.
The council treats major roads, including A-routes and heavily used B-routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and outside bus, train, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.
There are 23 gritters and 20 drivers on standby to be called into action.
Weather conditions last year were generally milder, but the gritters were still out and about.
They undertook 47 runs around the county, treated roads with over 5,000 tonnes of salt and covered half of the road network.
Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, said: “Our gritters are kitted out with the latest hi-tech temperature tracking equipment and that helps to ensure our roads can be treated as fast and effectively as possible.
“We stand prepared to respond to changes in weather conditions, we also have our snow wardens and local farmers to support us, if required.”
You can keep up to date with the latest information on gritting and travel by clicking HERE to view the county council’s interactive gritting map for local roads.
