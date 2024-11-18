Councillor Ozzy O'Shea with one of Leicestershire County Council's gritting lorries

Drivers of gritting lorries around Leicestershire are set to start making roads safer as temperatures plummet around the county this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stockpile of rock salt has been building up over the past few months and is stored at five barns across the county, including one at Melton Mowbray.

Around 16,500 tonnes of rock salt is available to wrap a protective coat around Leicestershire roads – covering around 1,300 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the weather is consistently cold, approaching 130 tonnes of salt will be spread every day.

The council treats major roads, including A-routes and heavily used B-routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and outside bus, train, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.

There are 23 gritters and 20 drivers on standby to be called into action.

Weather conditions last year were generally milder, but the gritters were still out and about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They undertook 47 runs around the county, treated roads with over 5,000 tonnes of salt and covered half of the road network.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, said: “Our gritters are kitted out with the latest hi-tech temperature tracking equipment and that helps to ensure our roads can be treated as fast and effectively as possible.

“We stand prepared to respond to changes in weather conditions, we also have our snow wardens and local farmers to support us, if required.”

You can keep up to date with the latest information on gritting and travel by clicking HERE to view the county council’s interactive gritting map for local roads.