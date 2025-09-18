Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

Adult social care services managed by Leicestershire County Council need to improve according to a recent inspection.

Several failings were highlighted by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as their report was published this week saying the service ‘requires improvement’.

One of the major issues was the finding that residents were waiting too long to be assessed and that staff were concerned for the ‘wellbeing’ of those people affected.

Their report says that people in Leicestershire have access to a range of support options that are safe, effective and affordable and states that improvements are needed in some areas.

County Hall say improvements are already underway in its adult’s services since the CQC made their inspection in February.

Since the inspection, the number of people waiting for an assessment is down by 200 and new information packs are now in place.

Jon Wilson, director of adult social care at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We work really hard to support people to access the care and support they need.

“I’m pleased the report recognises where we are performing well and our commitment to improving. Improvements are already underway and we’re seeing a difference.”

Councillor Carl Abbott, cabinet member for adult social care, added: "In the report, the CQC spoke with a range of people who spoke of a positive and respectful approach from staff.

“Our focus now is on stepping up these improvements to make sure people receive the best possible service in Leicestershire.”

The assessment took place between September 2024 and February this year and reviewed the responsibilities the council has under the Care Act 2014.

The CQC examined policies, spoke with partners, care providers and staff, and met with residents in Leicestershire.

Assessors were positive in a number of areas including the Home Care Assessment and Reablement Team (HART) who support people to stay at or return home following a hospital stay, and the way assessments reflect people’s views and how they wish to live their lives.

The inspection team spoke with groups of staff, people who draw on care and support, voluntary organisations and service providers.

They also spoke with council leaders, representatives from partner organisations, and Leicestershire and Rutland Safeguarding Board.