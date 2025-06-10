The make-up of the North, City, South plan proposed by the district councils of Leicestershire and Rutland County Council

Views are being sought from residents, businesses and organisations on interim plans for the biggest transformation of local government for Leicestershire and Rutland in more than half-a-century.

An engagement exercise has been launched to gather feedback on proposals to reduce the number of councils in the area and replace them with larger unitary authorities.

The government has requested councils in the area to develop plans to create new authorities as part of its devolution agenda and end the current two-tier structure of county and district councils.

The district and borough councils in Leicestershire and Rutland County Council have submitted their interim North, City, South plan to create three equally-sized unitary councils for the area.

The councils say the plan – which would see both Melton and Rutland as part of a North Leicestershire Council – will deliver devolution and see more decision-making powers and funding transferred to local areas from central government

They believe this set-up would put people and places at the heart of the proposal and focussed on maintaining close contact with communities and make efficiency savings of around £43M a year.

Government has also received competing plans to streamline local government, including one from County Hall which would see one large council for the whole of Leicestershire and separate authorities for Leicester and Rutland.

Leicester City Council has forwarded a proposal to vastly increase its borders and swallow up neighbourhoods such as Syston, Thurmaston and Blaby.

The public is now urged to give their views on which plan they prefer before the deadline of July 20.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, and speaking on behalf of the leaders of the Leicestershire district and borough councils and Rutland County Council, said: “Councils in the area are facing the biggest change in over 50 years and it is vital our communities are involved in helping to shape the future of local government.

“We encourage people, businesses and organisations to take part in the survey and tell us their views on our plans.

“We do not think the current system is broken but we recognise the government’s intent on change.”

He added: “This is the second time we have asked for views and earlier this year more than 4,600 people and organisations responded to our original survey to help inform our interim plan. We also had meetings and conversations with hundreds of other stakeholders.

“Our councils which have proposed the North, City, South plan have made a pledge to make sure all voices are heard in this process and we will continue to make strenuous efforts to gather views from our communities and partners.”

To view details on all the plans and comment on them, go online at www.northcitysouth.co.uk or pick up a paper copy at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices or any of the other district council HQs.

Following this engagement period, the various plans will be refined with a view to submitting a final plan to government in November.

It is anticipated government will make a final decision on council structures in 2026 and new authorities could be in place by 2028.