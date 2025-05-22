One of the covered up parking machines in the Melton Borough Council car park off Burton Street

Drivers can park for free in Melton Borough Council car parks for the next three weeks due to a ‘clerical error’ by the authority.

Machines were bagged up in the council’s car parks on Burton Street, Chapel Street, St Mary’s Way, Wilton Road, Scalford Road and at Waterfield Leisure Centre overnight on Wednesday.

It is understood the council failed to follow the full protocol in advertising recent increases in charges.

Because it takes three weeks to fully notify the public about the changes in fees, motorists will not be charged to park in council car parks in the town until June 14.

The ‘clerical error’ will deprive the council of vitally-needed income over the three weeks when drivers park for free.

The council is installing signage in all car parks to tell drivers about the temporary suspension of parking fees.

Melton Borough Council posted on their Facebook page: “To address a clerical error while implementing the new car parking charges in April 2025 we have suspended all car parking charges in council owned car parks with immediate effect until 14th June 2025.

"Payment machines will be covered and no payments should be made in either the parking machines or on the ‘Pay by Phone’ app during this period.

"All other parking restrictions remain in force.”

We reported back in November that councillors had agreed increases in parking charges and these will apply from June 14.

A one-hour stay increases by 20p – rising from £1.20 to £1.40 for an hour in a short stay car park.

The cost of a weekly ticket will go up by £1 to £17.

The council has also increased the time drivers can stay in a free parking space in the St Mary’s car park from 20 minutes to 30 minutes.

Parking in long-stay car parks will rise to £3 for up to three hours and £5.40 for all-day parking.

The parking fee increases are expected to bring in an additional £38,000 a year, taking the total income to £94,000.

That money will then be used to pay for improvements needed at the town car parks.