Four new county councillors to be elected in Melton area
Polling day is today with votes then being counted tomorrow at St Mary’s Church, in Melton Mowbray, with the results to be announced around lunchtime.
Three of the four candidates who triumphed at the last poll in 2021 are standing again – Pam Posnett (Melton East), Joe Orson (Melton Wolds) and Bryan Lovegrove (Belvoir).
Candidates in all four divisions are as follows:
Melton West – Roma Frisby (Con), Sharon Brown (Ind), Marilyn Gordon (Ind), Nick Flatt (Lab), Victor Kaufman (Lib Dem), Kerry Knight (Ref), Jack Walker (Green).
Melton East – Pam Posnett (Con), Helen Cliff (Lab), Allen Thwaites (Ind), Andrew Innes (Ref), Alastair McQuillan (Green), Ian Ridley (Lib Dem).
Melton Wolds – Joe Orson (Con), Steve Carter (Ind), Jim Clarke (Lab), James Donovan (Ref), Martyn Gower (Green), Alan Rodenby (Lib Dem), Malcolm Smith (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom).
Belvoir – Bryan Lovegrove (Con), Jim Mason (Lab), Richard Bartfield (Lib Dem), David Cannon (Green), Dennis Pengelly (Ref), Sam Seaward (Ind).
This is likely to be the last county council elections with the government committed to eradicating the current two-tier structure of local government.
Voting will also take place today for the vacant Croxton Kerrial seat on Melton Borough Council – candidates are Elaine Holmes (Con) and Max Clift (Ind). Alan Hewson stepped down from the role.
Check out our website www.meltontimes.co.uk and our social media feeds on Facebook and X for first news of all the results tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.