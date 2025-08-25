The site (bound in red) off Nottingham Road, where 290 new homes are earmarked on the old Sysonby Farm on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray

Councillors will this week be advised to permit the building of 290 new homes on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, comprising houses and bungalows, is earmarked by Morris Homes on site at Sysonby Farm.

The properties would be built off the town’s new bypass – the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road – with access to the site to be via a newly-constructed roundabout on the Nottingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the land also include a new primary school and a local centre, which will be considered through separate planning applications at a later date.

The Sysonby Farm scheme has been on the cards for years, with outline approval - or permission in principle – granted in 2020.

Now, Melton Borough Council’s planning committee looks set to sign off on the detailed proposals at their meeting on Thursday.

Would-be new neighbours have raised fears over the loss of a local green space and the possibility of more congestion, increased crime and heightened flood risks resulting from the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also concerned that existing services, such as local doctors, dentists and schools, will not be able to cope with additional demand.

However, planning officers have judged the impact of the new homes on the local community to be ‘acceptable’.

They said the site, which comprises six fields, is marked in local building plans as a suitable locale for new homes and is at low risk of flooding.

They added: “The development would not unduly compromise residential amenity and is acceptable in highway safety terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans would also ‘deliver a significant proportion’ of the new homes needed in the area, including 51 properties which would be classed as ‘affordable’, officers added.

The proposed homes are a mix of two, three and four beds.