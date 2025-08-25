Final approval sought for 290 new homes on the edge of Melton
The development, comprising houses and bungalows, is earmarked by Morris Homes on site at Sysonby Farm.
The properties would be built off the town’s new bypass – the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road – with access to the site to be via a newly-constructed roundabout on the Nottingham Road.
Plans for the land also include a new primary school and a local centre, which will be considered through separate planning applications at a later date.
The Sysonby Farm scheme has been on the cards for years, with outline approval - or permission in principle – granted in 2020.
Now, Melton Borough Council’s planning committee looks set to sign off on the detailed proposals at their meeting on Thursday.
Would-be new neighbours have raised fears over the loss of a local green space and the possibility of more congestion, increased crime and heightened flood risks resulting from the development.
They are also concerned that existing services, such as local doctors, dentists and schools, will not be able to cope with additional demand.
However, planning officers have judged the impact of the new homes on the local community to be ‘acceptable’.
They said the site, which comprises six fields, is marked in local building plans as a suitable locale for new homes and is at low risk of flooding.
They added: “The development would not unduly compromise residential amenity and is acceptable in highway safety terms.”
The plans would also ‘deliver a significant proportion’ of the new homes needed in the area, including 51 properties which would be classed as ‘affordable’, officers added.
The proposed homes are a mix of two, three and four beds.