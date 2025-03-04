A computer image of a planned outdoor seating area as part of the redevelopment of the Stockyard at Melton

Parking spaces at the Stockyard in Melton Mowbray will soon be unavailable to use due to the start of work to transform the site into a food production hub and public events venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers will not be able to park there from Monday March 17 until the revamped site is opened next year.

After a substantial redevelopment, this area will re-open as a multifunctional events space, providing parking that will also serve as additional event space for larger gatherings and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the construction phase of the project, visitors can find alternative parking options on Wilton Road and Scalford Road, both of which are just a short walk from the Stockyard.

Livestock market customers will still be able to park on the northern part of the site and the Stockyard will make separate arrangements for tenants and events during the period.

Cattle market and most Stockyard activities will continue during construction although a temporary alternative site is being sought by organisers of food festivals scheduled towards the end of the year.

Cllr Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “The preparation of the Stockyard site to enable the upcoming redevelopment marks a significant step forward for this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand the temporary inconvenience caused by the closure of the current parking area, but we are confident that the new development will bring long-term benefits to our residents and visitors.

"The space will not only provide ample parking but will also serve as a vibrant venue for events, bringing people together and fostering a sense of community spirit.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during this period of change and look forward to unveiling this exciting new space in 2026."

Hugh Brown, CEO of Gillstream Markets Ltd, which operates the site, said: “This is the start of a huge project for the benefit of the market, the town and the wider area and we thank everyone for their patience during the construction works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the main Stockyard car park is closed, we will provide specific guidance to Stockyard traders, tenants and event organisers as the project progresses.”

The council have already received interest and are taking enquiries from potential tenants of the new units.

Email [email protected] to register interest in one of the new units.