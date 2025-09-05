St George's Cross flags flying from lamp posts outside houses on a residential street in Stanwell, west London in August 2025 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

We were taught ‘there is a time and place for everything’.

Does this apply to flags?

Union jack bunting gives our town centre a colourful lift and I dare say many enjoyed decorating our streets with pride during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

I still have a Union Flag from the coronation in 1953!

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council

As Boy Scouts we learned its history and true meaning.

I was inspired by Baden-Powell’s fourth Scout Law - ‘A Scout is a brother to every other Scout no matter to what country, class, or creed the other belongs.”

In 1965, Labour’s first Race Relations Act forbade discrimination on the ‘grounds’ of colour, or race, or ethnic, or national origins.

The ‘English’ flag originally pictured a dragon, like the Welsh.

Our flag was introduced by French speaking Norman-Plantagenets.

Historically, St George was a Roman citizen from Turkey with a Palestinian mother.

The legend of slaying a dragon came from Libya and he was celebrated throughout the Middle East long before Christianity came to England.

When King James VI of Scotland became King of England he had two flags on his war ships.

French sailors mocked ‘King Jaque two flags’!

After our Parliaments merged, the two flags became the ‘Union Jaque (Jack)’.

With the Irish flag of St Patrick we fused three crosses, representing a Welsh/Irishman, a Jew, and a Roman/Palestinian.

Former ‘Queen Scout’ and Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson said that socialists are patriots, but we do not wrap ourselves in the flag.

Some of us have shouldered coffins draped with Union Jacks bearing comrades of all races and cultures.

Pride in our nation is one thing; using it to divide, intimidate, and cause panic is another.

Nigel Farage, the multi-millionaire elitist with a Belgian name and German children wishes to steal my flag for squalid aims.

Last month, Rupert Matthews, Conservative Police commissioner joined him, saying he was concerned about ‘the dark heart of wokery’!

This is just political jiggery pokery!

Farage and Matthews have not put their life on the line for my country.

They can steal my votes, they will not steal my flag.