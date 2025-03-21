District councils submit detailed devolution plan
If approved it would see Leicestershire divided into north and south councils, with Melton and Rutland part of the north, a Leicester City Council based on existing boundaries and all overseen by a Mayor.
But it is one of three plans on the table in response to the government’s drive to abolish the current two-tier set-up.
Leicestershire County Council wants one big Leicestershire council, a city council with extended boundaries and a separate Rutland authority.
And Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby has forwarded a third option, which would see Leicester’s boundaries significantly increased, almost doubling the size of the city.
All interim proposals had to be with the government today with the all plans needing to be finalised in November.
A comprehensive document has been published today outlining the proposal of the district council leaders and Rutland.
The plan is titled ‘North, City, South: Big Enough to Deliver, Close Enough to Respond’.
It proposes three equally-sized unitary councils to deliver all council services.
The districts say it will save nearly £43M a year by simplifying services, protecting the vulnerable and delivering growth.
The leaders said in a joint-statement: “The eight councils involved in developing this interim plan have collaborated to an unprecedented level and sought input from communities and a wide range of stakeholders.
“The evidence, data and engagement carried out so far has made it clear that the proposal we make to government delivers on all fronts.”
On the benefits, the statement states: “Three well-balanced, equally-sized councils can retain community connection and accountability, simplify services, protect and support the most vulnerable and deliver devolution which is critical to boost the local economy.
"It also sets out a greater focus on prevention and helping people live healthier and more independent lives.
“Our interim plan will also deliver savings, but it very much puts people and place at the heart of future local government structures.
“We are clear this is an interim plan and further engagement is needed with government, stakeholders and communities before final proposals are made in November.”
The district councils say they engaged with more than 4,600 people and organisations before coming up with their plan and more will be carried out until a final proposal is completed.
They point out their proposal would see three equally-sized councils each with around 400,000 residents while the county council plan for a single Leicestershire council would govern 800,000 residents and would, they say, be too big and unwieldy.
The interim document published by the districts outlines how the balanced geographies for the new councils would ensure they can retain connection and accountability to local communities.
Grassroots democracy would be enhanced, it states, and, subject to local views, opportunities would be explored to create town or parish councils in key settlements.
Neighbourhood working would be strengthened through empowered elected members, area-based teams and vibrant community partnerships, and the approach would preserve local identity and civic pride.
The importance of preserving Rutland County’s historic ceremonial county status is fully recognised.
