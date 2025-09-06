"We understand the city council's ambition for growth, but the leaders believe that by delivering devolution quickly and collaboratively, we can support growth and deliver economic improvements across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The North, City, South interim plan for local government reorganisation in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

The leaders of Leicestershire’s district councils and Rutland County Council say they are unanimous in recommending that Leicester’s city boundaries remain as they are when local government is reorganised in 2028.

The districts, including Melton Borough Council, support the creation of a ‘North, City, South’ set-up which proposes three unitary councils to replace current two-tier system of county and district authorities.

Leicestershire County Council favours one single authority for the whole county plus a city council, while Leicester City Council has forwarded a plan also with the two unitary councils but with its own borders significantly expanded to, increasing Leicester’s population by two-thirds to more than 620.000 people.

If Leicester City Council’s interim plan to government is eventually approved, it would swallow up parts of neighbouring districts including Blaby, Charnwood, Harborough and all of Oadby and Wigston.

The three interim plans were submitted to the government in March with a final submission due to be made by November 28.

District leaders insist there is no strong business case – including a financial rationale – for changing the city boundary and they’re also concerned it would add complexity and risk delaying devolution and its associated funding.

And they feel it is important to let communities and stakeholders know their view on the proposed city expansion ahead ahead of a series of key meetings before the final submission is made.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council and speaking on behalf of the leaders of the North, City, South councils, said: "We are continuing to shape our final proposal based on evidence, data, and community engagement, but wanted to let communities know that as Leaders, we are of the view that the city boundary should not change in our final submission.

"Clearly, the proposal still needs to be considered by our fellow councillors.

"We understand the city council's ambition for growth, but the leaders believe that by delivering devolution quickly and collaboratively, we can support growth and deliver economic improvements across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

"A key strength of the North, City, South proposal is the way it has been developed and supported by eight councils led by different political groups.

"It's support crosses borders and politics to do what we firmly believe is best for our communities.

"We also understand that not everyone wants councils to change.

"We do not believe local government is broken, but we recognise the government is committed to reform and we want to secure the best outcomes for our communities."

Under the North, City, South plan, a North Leicestershire Council will be made up of Melton, Rutland, Charnwood and North West Leicestershire with the remainder comprising the South Leicestershire Authority and the city being the third unitary authority in the area.

Rutland County Council is also considering reorganisation proposals relating to South Lincolnshire, ensuring all potential options are fully explored before any final decision is reached.

Go to www.northcitysouth.co.uk for more information on the North, City, South proposal.

Visit www.leicester.gov.uk/media/oaxdad44/local-government-reorganisation-interim-submission-march-2025.pdf to see the Leicester City Council plan.