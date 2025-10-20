Detailed plan published for future geographical structure of Leicestershire's councils

How the suggested North, City, South plan would reorganise local councils in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

A final draft plan has been published on how Leicestershire and Rutland’s councils will look like after the upcoming reorganisation with the pledge that it will save £44M a year in taxpayers’ money.

The government is committed to ending the current two-tier set-up which in Leicestershire will see the abolition of district councils, including Melton Borough Council, as well as Leicestershire County Council.

The leaders of the districts and Rutland County Council are proposing a new North, City, South plan, which would see councils governing roughly 400,000 residents each plus the retention of Leicester City Council with its existing boundaries.

It would see Melton grouped in with Loughborough, Coalville and Rutland in a new North Leicestershire Council, with the likes of Hinckley, Wigston and Market Harborough part of the South Leicestershire Council.

The new plan is a more detailed version of the interim proposal submitted to the government back in March – district councillors will now get the chance to consider it, suggest amendments and decide if it will be the final submission before the November 28 deadline.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council and speaking on behalf of the other Leicestershire and Rutland council leaders, said: “The North, City, South plan has been developed by the eight partner councils, representing a wide range of political views and demonstrating a strong commitment to collaboration for the good of our communities.

“This draft has now been published to be considered by our fellow councillors. We’re also sharing it with communities, businesses and stakeholders who have helped shaped its development.”

The district leaders say that economic modelling shows the three unitary council approach has the potential to stimulate significant growth, supporting the creation of 219,000 jobs and generating £8 billion in public funds through business growth by 2050.

An engagement exercise in the summer received over 6,000 responses, with over half (56 per cent) backing a three-unitary model, and 60 per cent supporting the North, City, South proposed areas.

“North, City, South makes a strong case to deliver devolution alongside local government reorganisation,” added Councillor Allnatt.

"This will unlock investment, create jobs, and boost prosperity.

"The approach reflects feedback from businesses and stakeholders who support these ambitions.

“It also outlines a once-in-a-generation chance to shift from treating symptoms to tackling root causes, getting support to people earlier.

“Local government isn’t broken, but the government says change is needed and the North, City, South plan offers a clear direction of travel for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland for the next 50 years.”

Leicestershire County Council favours an alternative plan which would see one super council for the county instead of splitting it up.

County Hall predict it would save around £40 million each year, through fewer senior officers and elected members and reduced back-office costs and spend on services, and that ‘significant’ one-off transition costs would be paid back in a couple of years. County council leader, Dan Harrison, said: “Our focus is on securing a viable future council – with sustainable finances, joined up services, strong communities and sensible geography.

“I would not be happy to cede land to Leicester City and will do my absolute best for that not to happen.”

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/about-the-council/council-plans/local-government-reorganisation to give your views on the county council’s plan.