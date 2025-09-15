Leicestershire County Council leader, Dan Harrison

The Reform UK leadership at Leicestershire County Council says it is committed to saving money for Council Tax-payers despite facing ‘eye-watering’ budget deficits.

The leader, Councillor Dan Harrison, says millions of pounds of savings have already been made but he has called on the government to increase the funding the council gets for special needs adults and children.

In a letter to the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, Councillor Harrison, wrote that spiralling costs were only getting worse as ‘uncertainty’ about potential changes to special need support ‘is driving demand to unprecedented levels’.

County Hall now has more than 8,000 education, health and care plans, around a 25 per cent increase on 12 months ago, with the situation being described as a ‘mission impossible’.

The letter to Ms Reeves comes as the council is facing increasing financial pressure across its budget as a whole.

A report published last week revealed that the authority is expecting to ‘face significant additional costs’ for the current 2025/26 financial year and in future years too.

An additional £8.12M already needs to be found for this year compared to when the budget was agreed in February.

A £91M gap was identified by the end of 2027/28 despite around £290M having already been saved since 2010.

Finance officers at the authority have now warned that savings options will ‘inevitably’ need to include ‘stopping or reducing’ services if Leicestershire County Council is to balance its books – something it is legally bound to do.

Much of the additional financial strain relates to the children’s and schools’ budgets, with more children needing special needs and social care placements, and demand for Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) rising, the report added.

Councillor Harrison’s letter to the chancellor reads: “Cash strapped councils are doing their best to stem rising costs.

"Indeed, over the last three years, Leicestershire has avoided costs by £16.6M.

“Despite this, funding is not keeping pace with demand, making it a mission impossible and simply piling on increased financial pressure.

"At the heart of this is parents, carers and children who quite rightly expect councils to provide specialist support.

"The right support changes lives and we owe it to them to get the system right, now.”

The county administration’s approach to its finances was strongly criticised by opposition councillors at a scrutiny meeting this week.

Conservative member, Phil King, commented: “You and your party are adamant that you can save a substantial amount of money on top of £290 million in efficiencies (saved over since 2010), on a yet uncosted, unworkable programme, in three months time and, at the same time, deliver tax cuts (…) What you’re talking about doesn’t add up at all. It’s unfunded tax cuts. It’s bonkers economics.”

However, Reform maintains it intends to deliver tax cuts without impacting on frontline services in next year’s budget.

In response, Councillor Harrison said: “We’ve re-directed £2M into tackling flooding and are releasing nearly £1M in children and families services by holding vacancies.

"Sensible, permanent changes to street light brightness are on track to save over half-a-million-pounds a year and the new homecare procurement process has the potential to save around £1M per year.

“Efficiency is our focus and we’re working hard to pinpoint more opportunities to drive down costs.”