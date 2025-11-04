Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

The county council has agreed to spend up to £1.4M on a major review of its services in a bid to get more value for Leicestershire residents.

County Hall says it needs to bring in external help to close a worrying £90M budget gap for the authority – the administration is now run by a majority of Reform UK councillors following May’s elections.

Consultants, Newton, are now in place and starting to gather data to pinpoint opportunities to unlock savings as part of a ‘top-to-bottom analysis’ of the council’s £1.3bn yearly spend.

The company’s focus will be on better managing a growing demand for the council’s services, taking a different approach to how contracts are awarded and reviewing its budget-saving plans.

Leicestershire County Council leader Dan Harrison

They will also look to prevent issues developing in communities by supporting residents more at an earlier stage.

It is hoped that initial savings can be identified before Christmas with more detailed recommendations coming forward early in the new year.

Council leader, Dan Harrison, said: “Residents are expecting us to reduce costs - and that’s what we’re doing.

“Closing a sizable £90M gap is no easy feat.

"That’s why we’ve brought in leading professionals to look at every inch of the council and help us to bring down costs.

“Newton have a strong track record, across the public and private sectors, and will be led by the evidence.

"This isn’t about eking out a few £100,000 here and there.

"This is about working with leads across the council and our partners to identify and test big opportunities to do things differently.”

The review is expected to identify sizable, multi-million-pound savings which will go a long way towards helping to close the £90M revenue budget gap.

Forecasts for 2029 at the moment predict an £80M shortfall in capital funding and a £118M cumulative deficit for special educational needs and disability support.

On bringing in external support, Councillor Harrison Fowler, cabinet member for resources, added: “Getting maximum efficiency for our tax-payers is at the heart of this.

"Newton’s fee mechanism also provides assurance around excellent value for money for our residents.

"These are very experienced people who will give us the fresh eyes and best practice required for such a major task.”