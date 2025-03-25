The elected members of Leicestershire County Council in the four Melton area divisions celebrate their success back in 2021, from left, Bryan Lovegrove, Joe Orson, Pam Posnett and Mark Frisby

Residents across Leicestershire will go to the polls in just a few weeks to elect their new county councillors.

The Melton area is represented by four councillors – Mark Frisby (Melton West), Pam Posnett (Melton East), Bryan Lovegrove (Belvoir) and

Joe Orson (Melton Wolds), all of whom are Conservatives.

More than 500,000 people are expected to be eligible to vote on polling day on May 1 and they will elect 55 councillors to represent them across 53 divisions.

This will be the final Leicestershire County Council election with the government committed to abolishing the current two-tier structure of local government.

Graeme Wardle, head of member services at County Hall, said: “From roads and transport, local health and social care to school places and waste disposal, the county council makes decisions on local services that affect everyone in Leicestershire.

“We all use or may need to use these services in the future – that’s why it’s so important to use your vote on the 1 May to elect your local representative.

“Please don’t assume you’re registered to vote. People miss out on the chance to vote by thinking they’re registered - we're urging people not to lose out by using their vote.”

The final list of nominated people standing in each division will be announced on Friday April 4.

The count will take place on Friday May 2, from 11.30am onwards.

Turn out in the 2021 election was 33 per cent.

Residents who are not already registered to vote need to apply by midnight on Friday April 11 on the government's website – go online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register.