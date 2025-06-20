Councillors clash over impact of car park charging error

Councillor Sarah Cox and Councillor Joe Orson - both contributed to a politically-charged 'extraordinary council meeting'

Councillors from across the political divide clashed at an ‘extraordinary meeting’ of the full Melton Borough Council called to debate the recent 'clerical error’ which led to charges having to be suspended for three weeks in town centre car parks.

The opposition Conservative group forced the discussion when five of their councillors signed a motion calling for the ruling Labour/Independent administration to take responsibility for the mistake, to clarify the full cost to taxpayers from the free parking period and to take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Tory members had questioned the administration’s initial estimate that the error had cost the council £40,000, arguing that it was nearer £60,000 and would result in cuts to services at a time when finances were already tight.

However, an amended motion was eventually carried after cabinet members told the meeting they were not prepared to carry out a ‘witch hunt’ against the council officer, or officers, responsible, that an internal investigation had already been launched into the error and that the audit and standards committee were looking into how and why the mistake was made.

Councillor Sarah Cox (Lab), cabinet member for corporate finance, property and resources, told the meeting that the total loss of revenue for the three weeks was £44,836, based on the same period last year, charges having to be suspended for an extra week in the annexe car park at Parkside and additional administrative overheads.

She criticised opposition councillors and social media posters for exaggerating the losses from the free parking period which she said only served to ‘cause alarm and concern to the public’

Councillor Cox said: “I’m satisfied that the correct HR procedures have been followed and the mistake made does not indicate a pattern of poor performance.

"I will not support a witch hunt at a time when as an administration we are supporting the senior leadership team to stabilise the staff team at Melton Borough Council.”

She pointed out that the loss in revenue equated to less than one per cent of the council’s net revenue expenditure and there was no immediate need to make savings in council services as a result.

The metrics for calculating the revenue loss (on a pro rata basis with last year) were questioned by Councillor Robert Child (Con) – he said the free parking coincided with the two-day cheese fair in town, much warmer weather and that extra officer time and the investigation should be factored in.

The Tory motion suggested the total loss in revenue was approximately £57,500.

"The figure of £40,000 seems to me to be the tip of the iceberg and massively understated,” he told the meeting.

Councillor Joe Orson (Con), the former leader, told the meeting: “This is not a single, isolated misstep.

"First, there was the original error concerning the publication of notifications.

"Then, once the notices were finally issued, a car park was inexplicably missing.”

He added: “We must strengthen the systems that prevent these kinds of failures in the first place.

"Our residents deserve more than a vague apology—they deserve answers, accountability, and a commitment to doing better.”

Conservative group leader, Councillor Ronan Browne, said their motion was not aimed at censuring officers but at the controlling administration and wanting them to take responsibility for the error.