Melton Borough Council news

Melton Borough Council has set up a funding pot of £135,000 to share out among initiatives such as those that create or enhance community gardens or green spaces and others which enable the development, restoration or refurbishment of local natural, cultural and heritage assets.

The money, which comes from the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund and the ‘levelling up’ UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is also aimed at supporting volunteering opportunities and engagement with local residents.

This fund is only available for capital projects, and as such it cannot be used for revenue costs, such as running costs, wages, debt repayments and personal items.

Deadline for applications is 11.59pm on November 6 – email [email protected] to apply.