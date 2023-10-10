News you can trust since 1859
Council to allocate £135K to help pay for community projects

Members of local organisations in the Melton borough are being invited to apply for grants of up to £20,000 to help pay for community projects.
By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Melton Borough Council news

Melton Borough Council has set up a funding pot of £135,000 to share out among initiatives such as those that create or enhance community gardens or green spaces and others which enable the development, restoration or refurbishment of local natural, cultural and heritage assets.

The money, which comes from the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund and the ‘levelling up’ UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is also aimed at supporting volunteering opportunities and engagement with local residents.

This fund is only available for capital projects, and as such it cannot be used for revenue costs, such as running costs, wages, debt repayments and personal items.

Deadline for applications is 11.59pm on November 6 – email [email protected] to apply.

Click HERE to find out more about eligibility criteria, to view guidance documents and to complete an application form.

