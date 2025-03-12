Councillors have set the Council Tax

Residents in the Melton borough living in an average Band D property will pay an extra £109 in Council Tax from next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Borough Council agreed a 2.99 per cent increase in the authority’s share of bills, increasing it to £237.76 for 20225-26 from £230.85 over the last 12 months.

The borough council’s share was the final portion to be decided after Leicestershire County Council, the police and crime commissioner, fire service board and parish councils already approved theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Tax for an average Band D property in Melton will be £2,350.68, up from £2,241.29.

The county council backed a 4.99 per cent hike in its share to £1,681.50.

Rupert Matthews, the county police and crime commissioner, will get a £300.23 share, a rise of 4.89 per cent.

The Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority agreed a 6.12 per cent in its share of Council Tax bills – it will receive £86.65.

Parish councils will received an 8.96 per cent rise in their share to £84.65.