Melton Borough Council leader Pip Allnatt (left) and opposition leader, Ronan Browne

The ruling administration at Melton Borough Council has been accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over delays in claiming £647k in developer funding for affordable housing which may not now be available.

The accusation was made at the latest full council meeting by the opposition Conservative group when members were told that an invoice for the money – as part of a housing development at Frisby – was not raised until June 10 this year, 18 months after payment obligations were triggered.

Tory councillors pointed out that the invoice was issued just eight days after Bowbridge Developments submitted a viability assessment claiming they could no longer afford to pay the Section 106 money as part of the 48-home scheme.

They accused the borough council’s Labour/Independent administration of ‘a staggering lapse in financial oversight’ over the issue.

Although council leader Pip Allnatt has since hit back to describe the Conservative criticism of the leadership group as just ‘a contrivance and political stunt’.

After the meeting, Councillor Ronan Browne, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said: “This is not a clerical error – it is a systemic failure.

“The Conservative Group is appalled by the lack of urgency, accountability, and basic financial stewardship.

“The £647,000 – earmarked for affordable housing – may now be lost.

“Worse still, the council is preparing to spend thousands more on consultants to confirm what the developer has already claimed: that the money has gone.

"This is public money. This is our community’s future. And this administration is asleep at the wheel.”

The Tory group attacked the council leadership earlier this year after a ‘clerical error’ led to charges having to be suspended for three weeks in the council’s town centre car parks, causing a loss in revenue of more than £40,000.

Councillor Browne added: “This latest failure is not isolated – it is part of a pattern. A pattern of delay, deflection, and decay.

“Once again, Melton’s residents are left paying the price for an administration that appears unable, or unwilling, to safeguard public finances.”

Councillor Allen Thwaites, chair of the planning committee, told the meeting that council was implementing changes to its procedures – suggested by its auditor – for following up on Section 106 matters, to make the process more resilient.

He said the request by Bowbridge Developments to remove the affordable housing commitment at its Frisby development had yet to be formally resolved.

In response to Councillor Browne’s comments, the leader, Councillor Allnatt commented after the meeting: “Councillor Browne’s question was a contrivance and political stunt.

"He knows that the whole Section 106 system is deeply flawed.

"For a start, thanks to Conservative councillors at Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council, Section 106 is skewed towards roads with precious little available for a GP surgery.

"Affordable housing is always the Cinderella.

"Developers, in my view, deliberately game the system by agreeing to everything for outline approval and wait for the detailed planning stage when they discover inflation and play the ‘viability’ trump card.”