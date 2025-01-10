The leader of Melton Borough Council has joined other district council leaders in voicing concerns over a plan to set up a unitary authority for Leicestershire

Leaders of Leicestershire’s district councils have flagged up their concerns about new proposals to create a single unitary authority for the county.

We reported yesterday (Thursday) that Leicestershire County Council had put forward the idea, which would see the seven district and borough councils, including Melton’s, dissolved in favour of a single super council.

The county council has asked the government if it can postpone its elections scheduled for May so its proposal can be thoroughly explored.

County Hall, which also favours a mayoral combined authority to comprise the proposed single Leicestershire authority, Leicester City Council and Rutland County Council, says a unitary set-up would save millions of pounds which could be freed to plough into services.

It comes after a government White Paper called for all areas of England to be covered by a mayor and to reorganise all two-tier local government by the end of this parliament.

But district council leaders, including Melton’s Pip Allnatt, plus the leader of Rutland County Council, today pushed back on the concept of a single Leicestershire council.

In a joint-statement, the leaders said they had ‘concerns’ over the proposal and how it was publicised, writing: “The Leaders are disappointed that a statement relating to local government reorganisation was issued by Leicestershire County Council without notice and without consultation.

"As local leaders we are closest to our communities, and have a responsibility to ensure local voices are heard and properly considered in any reorganisation of local government.

“A single unitary council over a wide and diverse geographic area, which is being proposed without proper consultation, has the potential to be too remote, and inaccessible, from the communities we serve. We must keep the local in local government.”

The statement adds: “As Leaders we acknowledge the government’s white paper sets a clear direction of travel, but it must be properly considered, evidence-led and ensure that residents and businesses are fully engaged in shaping the future local government of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“We are open to exploring all options, but have not agreed any boundary changes, and are clear that any changes must be based on evidence which gets the right balance between scale and physical geography.

“Any boundary changes would also have to be limited and balanced.

“Councils perform best when boundaries reflect the way people live their lives.”

The council leaders said other options should be on the table, writing: “We believe there are credible alternatives to a large single unitary, which will facilitate a better sense of place, deliver savings, boost regional growth and provide better outcomes for our residents and businesses.

“We want to work collaboratively with all our local authority partners to agree how best to reshape local government within our area.

"We have written to government to confirm that we are keen to work with them and that we expect our propositions to be taken seriously.

"There is simply too much at stake to have a change railroaded through.”

In yesterday’s statement on behalf of the county council, acting leader, Deborah Taylor, said a single council would be ‘an opportunity to save money, simplify a confusing system and protect front-line services’.

She added: “I want to be clear that this is a fresh bid in response to government proposals and not a county council takeover.”