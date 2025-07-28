Melton Borough Council leader Pip Allnatt (right) and his predecessor Joe Orson have locked horns over the cost of the 'underused' Parkside offices

The former leader of Melton Borough Council has called on his successor to stop wasting taxpayers’ money on the upkeep of the authority’s ‘underused’ Parkside HQ.

Councillor Joe Orson championed the conversion of half of the Burton Street offices into a 62-bed hotel to boost finances when he led the council before the Conservatives lost overall control following the 2023 elections.

The authority was subsequently taken over by a Labour/Independent coalition and Councillor Pip Allnatt was elected leader before jettisoning the hotel idea and pursuing the potential for the underused portion of the council offices to instead be used as a second GP surgery for the Melton Mowbray.

The surgery proposal was then quashed due to not being financially viable and the council’s Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road, is now the preferred location – the health authority has still to confirm if it wants to go ahead with this.

At the latest full council meeting, Councillor Orson criticised the decision to move away from using part of the council offices as a hotel which he said would have had ‘a significant boost to our night-time economy’.

In a question to the leader, he asked: “Instead, the administration pursued the idea of a second GP surgery.

“Despite repeated warnings that the building was unsuitable, over £30,000 was spent on consultants – only to confirm what was already known: Parkside cannot accommodate a GP provider.

“Over the last two years Parkside has cost the council over £1,000,000 to operate and that doesn't even include support costs.

“Will the Leader now stop dilly dallying, take decisive action to end this financial drain on Melton Borough Council and redirect these funds into frontline services or council tax reduction, rather than continuing to burn public money on lighting and heating on an underused building?”

In a written response to fellow councillors, which was shared with the Melton Times, Councillor Allnatt defended spending £30,000 on consultants and pointed out that Councillor Orson had spent £45,000 on consultants when he was leader in 2020.

Councillor Allnatt said the cost of redeveloping part of the council offices into a GP surgery would exceed any income generated after a report from technical consultants revealed a £2M capital funding gap.

He revealed there had now been a delay over the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board’s decision on using Phoenix House due to ‘internal changes’ there and the council has been told to expect a response by next month.

On the impact of running the council offices with much of the building not used, Councillor Allnatt wrote: “This administration is acutely aware of the financial burden associated with Parkside, which we inherited from Councillor Orson’s administration.

"Over the past two years, Parkside has cost the council approximately £1.25M in operating costs, which includes staffing, running costs and maintenance.

"However, the income it generates is approximately £610k over the same period. Therefore, the net cost of the building is approximately £640k. This equates to around £320k pa on average over this period.

“This does not amount to a ‘financial drain’.”

The leader pointed out that the future use of the Parkside offices will be affected by the outcome of the ongoing process to streamline local government, when the borough council will be abolished.