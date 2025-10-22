Leicestershire Council Council leader, Councillor Dan Harrison

The Reform UK administration at Leicestershire County Council wants to bring in external consultants to identify more savings.

Members of the cabinet will decide whether to go ahead with it at their meeting on Tuesday as part of a drive to take a fine-tooth comb to all of the authority’s £1.3 billion yearly spend to help close the £90M revenue budget gap forecast by 2029.

The wide-ranging review will focus on bringing down costs through prevention work, how the council buys things and reducing duplication, as well as speeding up projects already in place, such as reducing the growing cost of children’s social care placements.

Council leader, Dan Harrison, said: “We were elected to cut costs.

"With a sizable £90M gap looming, doing nothing isn’t an option and we’re rolling up our sleeves and getting on with the job.

“We’re leading the way for other councils with this pioneering deep dive.

"Services are critical and we’re supported by a great team of officers who will be working alongside consultants.

“We want new insight and ideas and getting fresh pairs of eyes from outside the council will help us get maximum value for our Council Tax payers.

"The benefits will by far outweigh the cost over the long term.”

Councillor Harrison Fowler, cabinet member for resources, added: “The scale of the challenge means we need to dig deep and act decisively.

“Balancing the books requires a tight grip.

"Make no mistake, this is a big task but I’m confident it will generate practical ways of driving down our costs.”

County Hall says initial recommendations for cost-cutting are expected early next year and will help shape future budget plans.

Responding to the move, Councillor Phil King, a member of the opposition group, posted on his X account: “Reform’s Leicestershire County Hall experiment: all slogans, no sums.

"Now they’re paying consultants to fix their own ‘efficiency’.”

The council wants to focus on addressing and tackling the root causes of health, care and community issues, reducing the need for often costly intervention.

Financial challenges forecast for 2029 include an £80M shortfall in funding for capital projects and an £118M deficit for special educational needs and disability support.