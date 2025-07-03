Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of Leicestershire County Council

The controversial new flag-flying policy at County Hall has been finalised after cabinet agreed an updated protocol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first major decision by the new Reform UK administration saw it councillors agree a new format on which flags should be flown outside the authority’s Glenfield HQ.

It ended the previous Conservative-led council’s plans to occasionally fly flags celebrating minorities, such as the pride flag for the LGBTQ+ community, ethnic groups and the disabled, and the Ukraine flag to show support for the war-torn nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move prompted a letter signed by 102 Leicestershire social workers to be sent to the council opposing the protocol because employees from minority groups felt marginalised and less welcome because of it.

Former acting leader, Councillor Deborah Taylor said not flying flags for minority groups was ‘going to make staff feel very insecure and unsafe working at the county council’.

Subsequently, members of the council’s scrutiny committee discussed the new policy and they asked cabinet to reconsider it.

And at today’s (Thursday’s) meeting, they agreed a revised protocol whereby flags recognising exceptional national or international events can be flown if agreed by the chief executive in consultation with the council leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three poles at the front of the building will fly the Union Flag, the County flag and the St George’s flag, or the Lord Lieutenant’s flag – in line with the previous protocol.

The Union Flag will be flown from the flagpole in the inner quadrangle, which will also be used for flags to mark Armed Forces Day, Commonwealth Day and Armistice Day, plus flags recognising exceptional national or international events.

Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “We’ve listened to scrutiny leads and responded.

“The new approach is the simplest and most inclusive. It represents every single person in this county and means we can mark our heritage and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let me be clear – this is not about division, it’s about celebrating values which unite us all. We remain absolute in our commitment to not tolerating abuse or discrimination.”

The initial decision taken by cabinet on June 12 was ‘called in’ and discussed at a special meeting of scrutiny on June 24.