Melton Borough Council offices on Parkside IMAGE: Dan Parker (Steely DRONE)

Concerns have been raised again over the cost of running the underused Melton Borough Council offices after separate plans to convert half of it into a hotel and a GP surgery were both ditched.

Former council leader Joe Orson gave the Melton Times a tour of the Parkside HQ, which has cost the authority about £1.25M to operate over the last two years.

The desks in large areas of the building were empty when we visited with several partner agencies having moved out and many staff now working for some of the week from home.

The stark underuse of the council base should be balanced with it being a Friday, when more employees work at home, and with it being summer when several are away on holiday.

But Councillor Orson said it was representative of the situation he sees when he visits the building and he wants the current leadership to come up with an urgent plan to make better use of the HQ to save money for the local taxpayer.

He is dismayed that his plan for Parkside to be partially converted into a 62-bed hotel was axed after his Conservative group lost control of the council following the elections in 2023.

“It is empty here again and I just think it was a massive own goal to not go ahead with turning part of the building into a hotel when we had the chance to do it,” Councillor Orson told us.

"We had been talking to a major hotel chain about the project which would have seen them take over 65 per cent of the building with the council keeping 35 per cent and that would have saved us a lot of money.”

In response, council leader Pip Allnatt said it was important to protect the interests of existing hotels in town and that the option to convert half of the HQ into a GP surgery would have been more cost-effective but the local health board preferred using Phoenix House.

He said more agencies had moved to Parkside and others were due to move in.

Councillor Allnatt also pointed out that the borough council would be abolished under the upcoming local government reorganisation and it was unclear how council offices across the county will be used.