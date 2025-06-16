A covered ticket machine in the Burton Street car park in Melton Mowbray

Councillor Margaret Glancy – Independent group leader on Melton Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since our last article in the Melton Times we have seen a few interesting developments in the borough.

Leicestershire County Council elections last month resulted in the Conservatives losing control of the council and now we have Reform UK in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a very similar scenario to May 2023, when Conservatives lost control of Melton Borough Council, residents shouted loud and clear they wanted change.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, Independent group leader on Melton Borough Council

Independents ask that the new LCC Councillors are open to listening and, more importantly, hearing the views of local people.

Independent Councillors are fully committed to being the voice of local communities and we look forward to working with our new Leicestershire county councillors to address local issues that have been ignored for far too long.

The drive to achieve a new future local government structure for Leicestershire and Rutland has progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now three options on the table, Independent councillors fully support the Leicestershire districts and Rutland option as this keeps the ‘local’ in local government, ensuring we remain close to our communities.

The next round of public engagement is to be launched with a dedicated website www.northcitysouth.co.uk – the website includes details of the interim proposal and what we believe will be the best structure for local government in the area when reorganisation happens in the coming years. We need your views by July 20.

The town has benefitted from free car parking for a short period, please be aware this has now ended.

This has inadvertently provided an opportunity for Independents to look at the benefit/disadvantages to local shops of periods of free parking which includes footfall and shop revenue - the information can be used the next time car parking charges are reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The circumstances surrounding free car parking has caused quite a stir with some determined to make political gain from a human error.

It is right questions are asked to ensure this does not happen again; however we will not allow this to become a witch hunt against individuals.

Please do not forget to contact your local Independent councillors if you need help, we are always happy to assist where we can.