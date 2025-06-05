Challenge to redesign councils set-up enters critical stage
That was the government’s request after it received three distinct proposals in line with Downing Street’s commitment to streamlining how council’s govern across the country.
The outcome will represent a major change for local residents with the abolition of both Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council in favour of much bigger authorities operating across much larger geographical areas.
The county council wants to see one large council for the whole of Leicestershire with separate councils for Leicester city and Rutland.
The district councils favour dividing the Leicestershire into north and south councils – with Melton and Rutland part of the north – and retaining a city council.
And Leicester City Council has submitted a plan to vastly increase its size from a population of 372,000 to 600,000, swallowing several neighbouring communities such as Syston, Thurmaston, Oadby and Wigston.
A Mayor will oversee the final arrangement in whatever form is decided.
Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, said on behalf of the leaders of the Leicestershire district and borough councils and Rutland County Council: “We have received the government’s feedback on the interim proposals and will be carefully reviewing it to further strengthen our North, City, South proposal to create three unitary councils to serve local communities.
“We are confident our bold vision to reset and reimagine local government in our area meets the government’s criteria for devolution and local government reorganisation, and secures the best deal for our communities.”
Since Leicestershire County Council submitted its proposal the leadership of the authority has been passed from Conservative to Reform UK following May’s local elections. It is unclear at present what changes this may mean for the county council’s plan.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council said: “We’ve received the government’s feedback and note the request for a single final submission, which can contain different options, and that will require discussion at a political level across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.
"We agree it will be helpful if all proposals are supported by the same evidence base and analysis so that the government is able to clearly identify the right solution for Leicestershire.”
City council mayor, Peter, Soulsby commented: “We have now received and will carefully consider the Government’s feedback to our interim proposal and will be continuing discussions with the county, district and Rutland councils to see if we can agree a way forward.
“I remain absolutely convinced that any realistic option for local government reorganisation in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland must address the historic accident of our city’s boundaries. An expanded city is key to unlocking devolution and boosting much needed housing development and economic growth.
“With the local elections in the county now concluded, I hope that we will now be able to return to sensible discussions about where new boundary lines should be drawn as we consider not just the challenges but also the immense opportunities of reshaping our local councils.”
All councils must submit their final proposals by Friday, November 28. Central government will have the final decision on a proposal, and will lead the subsequent public consultation on it.
