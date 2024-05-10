Candidates named for council's Wymondham by-election
Two candidates will contest the vacant Wymondham seat on Melton Borough Council later this month.
Veteran councillor Malise Graham, who had represented the ward for an incredible 37 years, decided to step down last month.
A Conservative councillor, Mr Graham was a former leader of the council and Mayor of Melton for two periods of services.
Fellow Tory, David Joseph Chubb will be hoping to succeed him when residents go to the polls on Thursday May 23.
His opponent in the by-election is Independent candidate, Samantha Seaward.