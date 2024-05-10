Candidates have been announced for borough council's Wymondham by-election

Two candidates will contest the vacant Wymondham seat on Melton Borough Council later this month.

Veteran councillor Malise Graham, who had represented the ward for an incredible 37 years, decided to step down last month.

A Conservative councillor, Mr Graham was a former leader of the council and Mayor of Melton for two periods of services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow Tory, David Joseph Chubb will be hoping to succeed him when residents go to the polls on Thursday May 23.