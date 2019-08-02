5,000 residents surveyed on what they think of Melton Council

Five thousand residents across the Melton borough have been surveyed about what they think about council services and how they can be improved.

Questionnaires were sent to a random sample of householders with the feedback set to be used in the borough council’s corporate strategy to cover the years 2020 to 2024.

Face-to-face interviews with younger residents aged 18 to 24 will also be carried out to ensure there is a diverse range of insights.

Council leader Joe Orson said: “As part of creating a dynamic strategy we are committed to engaging with the views of our residents and communities, and acting upon this valuable insight.

“To make informed choices we need to know how satisfied our residents are with their area as a place to live and the services received from their council.

“We want to be proactive in enhancing the quality of life for everyone in the borough of Melton to achieve a sustainable, prosperous and vibrant community; a place where people want to live, work and visit.

“The feedback gained from this survey will be key in helping the council to assess how well it is performing and reshaping how we deliver services in the future.”

An independent research agency, Marketing Means, was commissioned to carry out the work with the results expected next month.