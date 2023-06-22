News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Police seek witnesses after two cars collide near Great Dalby

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars collided on the B6047 between Great Dalby and Thorpe Satchville yesterday (Wednesday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:31 BST
Police are investigating the incidentPolice are investigating the incident
Police are investigating the incident

It happened at around midday and involved a silver Mazda RX8 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Mazda failed to stop at the scene, but has since been identified as a man in his 30s and has been spoken to by police.

The driver of the Vauxhall – a woman in her 60s – did stop following the collision. She did not suffer any serious injuries.

Investigating officer, Pc Katie Hazard, said: “From enquiries so far, I know the Mazda suffered significant damage and then travelled towards Melton via Kirby Lane, Edendale Road and Valley Road.

Most Popular

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the vehicle either before or after it happened. If you have dashcam footage, then you might be able to help.”

Click HERE to pass on information or call 101 quoting reference 23*383065.