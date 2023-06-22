Police are investigating the incident

It happened at around midday and involved a silver Mazda RX8 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Mazda failed to stop at the scene, but has since been identified as a man in his 30s and has been spoken to by police.

The driver of the Vauxhall – a woman in her 60s – did stop following the collision. She did not suffer any serious injuries.

Investigating officer, Pc Katie Hazard, said: “From enquiries so far, I know the Mazda suffered significant damage and then travelled towards Melton via Kirby Lane, Edendale Road and Valley Road.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the vehicle either before or after it happened. If you have dashcam footage, then you might be able to help.”