Police have made an arrest

Emergency services were deployed to Knossington shortly after midday after a report that a grey Range Rover and a silver Nissan Note had collided.

A passenger in the Nissan – a woman aged in her 90s – was pronounced dead a short time after the incident.

The other occupants of both vehicles did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody at this time.

Det Con Charlotte Wright, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “While our investigation is in its early stages, I am keen to speak to any motorists or cyclists who were in the area this afternoon and can help.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle, who saw the collision occur or saw either vehicle beforehand.

"Any details you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think they are, could assist us.”

Police say the collision occured at the junction of The Carriageway/Oakham Road and Cold Overton Road, at Knossington

Detectives want to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the incident or from the locality around the time the two vehicles collided.