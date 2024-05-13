Police issue warning about dangers of swimming in open water
As temperatures soared over the weekend, youngsters were seen in the lake at Melton Country Park.
Officers have called on parents to warn their children about the dangers of swimming at the park and rivers in the area.
Pcso Claire Gray, of the Melton neighbourhood policing team, posted on Facebook this morning (Monday): “We have already started to receive calls about children swimming in the Country Park.
“This is a yearly problem where we spend a lot of time patrolling and responding to these calls.
“The last thing we want is for someone to drown.
“Swimming is prohibited in the country park and there are signs advising this.”
Police have also flagged up the dangers of holding barbecues in dry, open ground during hot weather.
Firefighters are often busy in the summer months with the threat of blazes breaking out in fields and parks.
“We received a message yesterday from a member of the public regarding action they had to take to extinguish a discarded disposable barbeque,” said Pcso Gray.
“The bench had started to ignite which probably saved a call out for the fire service who have more important calls to attend.
“Whoever had the barbeque also left a lot of rubbish which the member of public discarded for you.
“Our parks and open spaces across Melton are great places for everyone to spend time in.
"Please help keep it that way and be responsible.”