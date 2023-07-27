News you can trust since 1859
Police investigate death of woman who was at Vale of Belvoir music festival

The death of a woman who was taken to hospital while attending a music festival in the Vale of Belvoir is being investigated by police.
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST
Emergency services were called to treat a woman aged in her 30s at the Noisily Festival at Barkestone Woods on July 8.

National press reported she was was a model who was working as a body artist at the festival and had taken ecstacy, according to friends

She was treated at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but passed away in the days after being admitted.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s after she was taken ill at a festival in the Vale of Belvoir on Saturday 8 July and died in hospital a week later.

“It is believed the woman may have taken an unknown substance which could have led to her becoming unwell.

“Officers are currently investigating this and enquiries remain ongoing.

"No arrests have been made.”