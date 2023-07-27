Police are investigating

Emergency services were called to treat a woman aged in her 30s at the Noisily Festival at Barkestone Woods on July 8.

National press reported she was was a model who was working as a body artist at the festival and had taken ecstacy, according to friends

She was treated at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but passed away in the days after being admitted.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s after she was taken ill at a festival in the Vale of Belvoir on Saturday 8 July and died in hospital a week later.

“It is believed the woman may have taken an unknown substance which could have led to her becoming unwell.

“Officers are currently investigating this and enquiries remain ongoing.