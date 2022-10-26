Police are investigating

Officers were called to Braunston Road, in Knossington, yesterday (Tuesday) after the incident involving a vehicle which had then left the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Following initial enquiries, the driver of the car has been identified by police.

Det Insp Charles Edwards said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages.

“We’re aware of a video of the incident which has been posted online.

"I would ask that people do not share anything that could impact our enquiries.

“However, I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened – or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it – to come forward.”