Police investigate after woman aged in her 40s was hit by a car
Police are investigating after a woman aged in her 40s was hit by a car in a village near Melton.
Officers were called to Braunston Road, in Knossington, yesterday (Tuesday) after the incident involving a vehicle which had then left the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.
Following initial enquiries, the driver of the car has been identified by police.
Det Insp Charles Edwards said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages.
“We’re aware of a video of the incident which has been posted online.
"I would ask that people do not share anything that could impact our enquiries.
“However, I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened – or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it – to come forward.”
Call 101 if you have information on the incident, quoting reference 22*623684.