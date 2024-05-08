Emergency services at the scene of Sunday's fatal road collision in Melton town centre

The incident happened at 4.40pm close to the junction with Nottingham Street and A607 Norman Way.

The man who died was driving a grey Renault Zoe and was travelling to the junction along Wilton Road just prior to the collision.

Detectives are carrying out an investigation into the incident on behalf of HM Coroner and appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the car beforehand to come forward.

As part of enquiries, officers are also looking for any dash cam or CCTV footage.

Det Sgt Emma Mitchell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Emergency services were called to the scene following the incident but sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are working to understand how this collision occurred and piece together the movements of the car prior to the incident happening.

"No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

“If you were in the area of Wilton Road, Nottingham Road or the A607 around the time of the collision and think you may have seen something or captured something on your dash cam, please contact police.

“We are also asking local businesses to check CCTV for any footage that could be useful.”