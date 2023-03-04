Latest Melton news

Leicestershire Police say they were inundated with calls following the unusual noise and social media was flooded with comments from people fearing it was an earthquake.

The bang, which was also reported in Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, is now thought to have been a sonic boom from RAF Typhoon fighter jets being scrambled after an aircraft lost radio contact with air traffic control.

Amanda Spellman, of Melton, contacted the Melton Times shortly after it happened to say: “There’s been a massive bang in Melton. I think there’s been an earthquake.”

Leicestershire Police said in a statement: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.