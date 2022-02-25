Police incident prevents trains running through Melton
Rail passengers have been advised that trains will be running to schedule again shortly following an incident at Melton Mowbray this morning (Friday).
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:14 am
Cross Country Trains announced at 8.19am on social media that lines were blocked while the emergency services were on the scene.
Buses have been provided for passengers at at both Leicester and Stamford and have been calling at all stations in between, including Melton Mowbray and Oakham.
In their latest announcement at 9.30am, Cross Country Trains Tweeted: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Melton Mowbray all lines will be reopened shortly.”
It is unclear yet what happened in the incident - we hope to have an update soon.
More to follow.