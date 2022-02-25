Police incident prevents trains running through Melton

Melton railway station EMN-220225-101140001

Cross Country Trains announced at 8.19am on social media that lines were blocked while the emergency services were on the scene.

Buses have been provided for passengers at at both Leicester and Stamford and have been calling at all stations in between, including Melton Mowbray and Oakham.

In their latest announcement at 9.30am, Cross Country Trains Tweeted: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Melton Mowbray all lines will be reopened shortly.”

It is unclear yet what happened in the incident - we hope to have an update soon.