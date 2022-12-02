News you can trust since 1859

Police give casualty update on Leicester Road collision

Police say no-one was seriously injured in yesterday’s (Thursday’s) collision on Leicester Road in Melton.

By Nick Rennie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:37pm
Police officers attended the scene
The road was closed for two hours between Kirby Bellars and the B&Q roundabout following the incident, which happened shortly after 1pm, and long traffic tailbacks developed around the town.

Police officers reopened the road at 3pm after emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision involving a car and lorry just after 1pm.

“No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported.”