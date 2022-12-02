Police give casualty update on Leicester Road collision
Police say no-one was seriously injured in yesterday’s (Thursday’s) collision on Leicester Road in Melton.
The road was closed for two hours between Kirby Bellars and the B&Q roundabout following the incident, which happened shortly after 1pm, and long traffic tailbacks developed around the town.
Police officers reopened the road at 3pm after emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision involving a car and lorry just after 1pm.
“No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported.”